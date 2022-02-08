Justice Department recovers $3.6 billion in Bitcoin from 2016 Bitfinex hack
The Department of Justice has seized approximately $3.6 billion worth of Bitcoin stolen in the 2016 hack of Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex. At the time, the incident was the …
