Karnataka RTI activist who wrote to PM Modi on Bitcoin scam arrested for extortion
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-17
Adiga had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Bitcoin scam in the state and had brought the issue to national attention. Officers said he ran many clubs under his name …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)