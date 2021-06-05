Mediaite caught up with Kevin O’Leary and took the opportunity to ask him why he’s perpetuating a misnomer about bitcoin’s environmental sustainability. The post Kevin O’Leary Explains Why Nonsensical …
Read Full Story
Kevin O’Leary Explains Why Nonsensical Environmental Complaints About Bitcoin Matter
Mediaite caught up with Kevin O’Leary and took the opportunity to ask him why he’s perpetuating a misnomer about bitcoin’s environmental sustainability. The post Kevin O’Leary Explains Why Nonsensical …