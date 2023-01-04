One of the prominent developers behind the Bitcoin blockchain said he has asked the FBI to assist him in recovering $3.6 million worth of the digital coin that was stolen from his storage wallets on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Key Bitcoin developer calls on FBI to recover $3.6M in digital coin - January 3, 2023
- OG Bitcoin Core Developer Claims Hack Drained Nearly All His BTC - January 3, 2023
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin Muddles Along; Consumer Credit Debt Could Present Problems - January 3, 2023