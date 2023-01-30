The cryptocurrency market sentiment is at a one-year high, showing a change in investor attitude, as reflected by the values of the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Fear and Greed Index. What Happened: The Fear …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Key Bitcoin Index Shows ‘Greed’ As Longs Outweigh Shorts At $7M - January 30, 2023
- Bitcoin currently trading at highest levels since August - January 30, 2023
- Bitcoin adoption of Guatemalan merchants grows one BTC tattoo at a time - January 30, 2023