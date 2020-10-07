Bitcoin derivatives data show pro traders increased their short positions in the past three weeks. October has barely started and the price action in the crypto markets has been both exciting and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Scammers Love Bitcoin, But Consumers Aren’t So Enthusiastic - October 7, 2020
- Key Bitcoin price metric at 10 week low after traders close long positions - October 7, 2020
- BlueWallet Adds Privacy Feature ‘PayJoin’ for Bitcoin Transactions - October 7, 2020