DEHRADUN: The kingpin of a bitcoin scam worth `485 crore, with roots in Kerala, has been killed by five of his associates here, a police official said on Saturday. The police have arrested five people …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Kingpin of bitcoin scam worth Rs 485 crore murdered - August 31, 2019
- A layman’s guide on how bitcoin is aiming to transform the global economy? - August 31, 2019
- Friends kill youth in a bid to extract his Bitcoin account - August 31, 2019