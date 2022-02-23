Kodak Black joined “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new album. One story Kodak revealed was how Drake gave him 6.6 Bitcoin (about $250K).
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Kodak Black Talks About Getting Shot And How Drake Straight-Up Gave Him $300K Worth Of Bitcoin - February 23, 2022
- BitGo’s Mike Belshe on why bitcoin keeps moving in tandem with stocks: CNBC Crypto World - February 23, 2022
- Bitcoin Trends Upward as Markets Calm With Uktraine Tensions - February 23, 2022