South Korea has joined the cryptocurrency community when it comes to waiting for the US’ verdict on Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF). The nation’s sole bourse operator, Korea Exchange (KRX …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Korea Bitcoin ETF Approval Depends on US SEC Decision, Admits Stock Exchange Official - February 23, 2019
- How to Pay Employees With Bitcoin in 2019 - February 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Cash Breaks Resistance as Other Bulls Start Settling Down - February 23, 2019