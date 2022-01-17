Soaring energy prices and power blackouts in Kosovo, one of the poorest countries in Europe, led to a government ban on Bitcoin mining. Now, some miners are selling their equipment or trying to move …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Kosovo’s Bitcoin Miners Selling Equipment After Government Ban - January 17, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Slides Below $43,000 Level - January 17, 2022
- Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Bows to Critical Resistance at $44,000 - January 17, 2022