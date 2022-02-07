KPMG Canada is adding bitcoin and ether to its balance sheet as crypto moves further towards the mainstream

KPMG in Canada said on Monday it has added bitcoin and ether to its corporate treasury, marking the accounting giant’s first direct investment in cryptocurrencies as digital assets move further …
