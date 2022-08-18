He believes that if crypto audits had existed back then, tripwires could have been triggered and the damage lessened. Perhaps the same goes for now bankrupt crypto brokers such as Celsius and Voyager.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Kraken Cracks Open Books To Prove Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, And Tether Reserves As Crypto Exchanges Draw Scrutiny - August 18, 2022
- Will Bitcoin Ever Hit $50,000 Again? - August 18, 2022
- Bitcoin of America Listed by Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for a Second Year - August 18, 2022