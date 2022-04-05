Kraken Is Supporting Instant Lightning Network Bitcoin (BTC) Transfers
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
2 hours ago
2022-04-04
Digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to confirm its support for Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, which is “now live for all clients.” Traders now have “an instant and inexpensive way to move Bitcoin on …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)