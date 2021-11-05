America’s largest grocery retailer, announced today that it will begin accepting Bitcoin Cash. Starting December 1, 2021, the entire Kroger Family of Stores will accept Bitcoin Cash for all in-store …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Kroger to Accept Bitcoin Cash This Holiday Season - November 5, 2021
- New York’s Incoming Mayor Wants to Be Paid in Bitcoin (At Least Temporarily) - November 5, 2021
- New York City’s Mayor To Get His First Three Paychecks in Bitcoin - November 5, 2021