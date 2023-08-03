At present, the Bitcoin and Litecoin mining pools of the exchange have hash rates of 9.08 exahashes per second (H/s) and 3.90 terrahashes per second (TH//s), respectively, and are considered among the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- KuCoin In Trouble? Exchange Suspends Bitcoin, Litecoin Mining Amid Change in Strategy, LayOff Rumors - August 3, 2023
- KPMG Report Shows Bitcoin Mining Is Greener than Gold, Tourism, and Fashion - August 3, 2023
- Bloomberg Analysts Raise Estimates for Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval in US to 65% by EoY - August 3, 2023