CRYPTO UPDATE All of the large cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Polygon seeing the biggest move, climbing 6.77% to $1.05. Bitcoin increased 6.64% to $29,843.00, while Cardano rallied 6.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Returns to $30,000 After Weeklong Slump - April 26, 2023
- Large cryptocurrencies climb on Polygon, Bitcoin increases - April 26, 2023
- Bitcoin jumps as First Republic pulls banking sector concerns back into focus - April 26, 2023