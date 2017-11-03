Largest US bitcoin exchange added 100,000 customers in one day after futures announcement

About 100,000 new users joined Coinbase in one day, according to public data compiled by Alistair Milne, co-founder and chief investment officer of Altana Digital Currency Fund. The user growth followed news Tuesday that the world’s largest futures …
