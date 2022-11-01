Speculation is mounting over when the Federal Reserve might pivot dovish. But economists, including Summers, warn any such move might lead to weakness in the U.S. dollar versus other global currencies …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin on-chain data flashes early signs of the BTC bottom being in - November 1, 2022
- Larry Summers Warns Dollar Reversal Could Bring Inflationary Pressure, Posing Challenge for Fed, Bitcoin - November 1, 2022
- Bitcoin Whitepaper’s 14th Anniversary: From Libertarian Fringe to Fiat Debasement Hedge - November 1, 2022
Discussion about this post