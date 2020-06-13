Last Time This Key Statistic Hit All-Time High, Bitcoin Saw A 3900% Parabolic Rally
2020-06-13
The number of long-term Bitcoin holders has been increasing rapidly since October 2019. The last time the level of “HODLing” rose this high, the price of BTC surged from $500 to $20,000.
