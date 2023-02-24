The global crypto market recoiled on Friday, February 24, 2023, after making gains yesterday. The market was weighed down by losses made by Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and other …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Latest Crypto Prices: Crypto Market At 1.09 Trillion, Bitcoin Loses 1.92%, Ethereum Dips 1.20% - February 24, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses as Values of Most Cryptocurrencies Fall in Shaky Market: All Details - February 24, 2023
- Bitcoin stands around $24,000 - February 24, 2023