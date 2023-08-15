Industry experts are predicting that a decision on Grayscale’s lawsuit with the SEC over its attempt to convert GBTC into an ETF will be made this week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The ultimate guide to buying Bitcoin safely: tips to avoid getting scammed - August 15, 2023
- Lawsuit over Grayscale Bitcoin Trust conversion to an ETF expected to resolve this week as discount persists - August 15, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF ruling expected this week—and with it, a major jolt to crypto markets - August 15, 2023