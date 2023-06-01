Global cryptocurrency exchange LBank has analysed Bitcoin’s spot performance, which has culminated in an eight-month high of £22,540. LBank Co-founder Johnason Chan and LBank Lab’s board of directors …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- LBank breaks down Bitcoin’s double-digit price surge - June 1, 2023
- Could Bitcoin Really Soar 500% Before Its Next Halving? - June 1, 2023
- ‘Not just Bitcoin price’ — Dan Tapiero shares tips on navigating the bear market - June 1, 2023