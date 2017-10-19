Leading Expert Says Bitcoin Will Soar Above $25,000 in 5 Years

More and more experts believe that the value of Bitcoin will only continue to go higher in the next couple of years. One expert finds it’s very likely bitcoin could replace gold as the standard of financial value, for a per unit price of $25,000.
