The chief executive of the stablecoin issuer Circle, Jeremy Allaire, who oversees the $28 billion USDC stablecoin, has said he sees “enormous demand” for digital assets in emerging markets, with China and Asia at the
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Leak Reveals ‘Enormous’ China Earthquake Could Be About To Hit The Price Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana - June 27, 2023
- Bitcoin bounces on BlackRock buzz - June 27, 2023
- Leak Reveals ‘Enormous’ China Earthquake Could Be About To Hit The Price Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon And Solana - June 27, 2023