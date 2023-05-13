A leaked memo circulated to Democrat House financial services committee members has revealed the “key messages” lawmakers were told to stick to that could see almost all cryptocurrencies categorized …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Leak Reveals Secret Democrat Plan For A Game-Changing U.S. Crypto Crackdown That Could Hit The Price Of Bitcoin And Ethereum - May 12, 2023
- Bitcoin price analysis: Bitcoin Stumbles at $26K as Bears extend rule - May 12, 2023
- Bitcoin on track to end week over 9% lower amid liquidity, regulatory woes - May 12, 2023