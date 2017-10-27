Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Disses Bitcoin at Digital Currency Launch

The bank that prints the money used today in Lebanon plans to launch its own digital currency. Announced Thursday by Riad Salameh, the governor of the Banque du Liban, Lebanon’s central bank, it’s not yet clear if the project will be based on blockchain …
