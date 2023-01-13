With nearly the entire universe of publicly traded crypto stocks down 70% to 90% or even more in 2022, just a little bit of life in bitcoin (BTC) …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Left for Dead Crypto Names Roar Higher as Bitcoin Bounces - January 13, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Ground After Further Signs of Inflation’s Retreat - January 13, 2023
- Bitcoin hits $19,000, and SEC alleges Gemini, Genesis sold unregistered securities: CNBC Crypto World - January 13, 2023