Legendary investor Bill Miller says half of his personal net worth is invested in bitcoin and other cryptos
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-01-10
“My reasoning was there are a lot more people using it now. There’s a lot more money going into it in the venture capital world,” he told WealthTrack.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)