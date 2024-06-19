When public figures like Mike Novogratz gave a daunting verdict on tokens, the market usually analyzed the verdict and gave the viability of their opinion. With Bitcoin’s large market share, the token could reach $100k as predicted by Novogratz.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Legendary Investor Mike Novogratz Tips Bitcoin To Hit $100k – 5 Cryptos That Can Pump With BTC - June 19, 2024
- Could Bitcoin-Backed Stablecoin Be Tether’s Next Big Move? Here is What This Crypto Analyst Believes - June 19, 2024
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade In The Red As Summer Doldrums Kick In: Analyst Says ‘We Are Early In The Cycle’ - June 19, 2024