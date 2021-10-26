One of the companies that launched a futures-based Bitcoin ETF is looking to debut another — with amped-up returns. Valkyrie, which was second to market with a futures-based Bitcoin fund, on Tuesday …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Leveraged Bitcoin Futures ETF May Be Next for Valkyrie - October 26, 2021
- Tom Brady gives Bitcoin to fan who returned his 600th touchdown ball - October 26, 2021
- Tom Brady gives a fan one bitcoin in exchange for his 600th touchdown ball - October 26, 2021