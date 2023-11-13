Margined bitcoin and ether futures contracts will initially be financially settled. (Michael Hirtzer/Reuters) Crypto investors will be able to trade bitcoin and ether futures on margin from January via Cboe Global Markets, the exchange operator said Monday.
