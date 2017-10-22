Sun Exchange, a peer-to-peer solar equipment leasing marketplace based in South Africa, has raised $1.6 million (m) in seed financing from strategic partners including New York-based Network Society Ventures and three globally leading technology …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Leveraging Bitcoin & Blockchain For ‘Solar Power’ Sun Exchange Scores $1.6M From U.S. Investors - October 22, 2017
- Leaving Bitcoin on the Table - October 22, 2017
- New record high: Bitcoin tops $6,100 - October 22, 2017