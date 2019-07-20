Lawmakers from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives heard testimony this week regarding Facebook’s Libra project in the interest of finding a way to regulate the digital payment system and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Libra hearings may give bitcoin ‘much-needed political momentum’: CoinShares strategy chief - July 20, 2019
- Bitcoin Isn’t Banned in India, Confirms Minister; That’s Just Half the Picture - July 20, 2019
- Bitcoin Falls Amid Trump Tantrum; Congress Grills Facebook But Libra Apps Flourish - July 20, 2019