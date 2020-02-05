Lighting Labs, bitcoin startup backed by Jack Dorsey, closes $10 million Series A round

Lightning Labs is announcing a $10 million Series A funding round and launching the beta of Lightning Loop, a paid app for merchants to use the Lightning Network for faster payments.
