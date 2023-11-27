Lightning developers must prioritize fixing a newly discovered security issue on the Lightning Network rather than focusing on commercializing the Lightning Network to satisfy investors, says Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Lightning devs must ‘wake up’ and fix security bugs, not please VCs: Bitcoin dev - November 26, 2023
- Bitcoin mining difficulty continues to hit record high - November 26, 2023
- How To Buy Bitcoin Minetrix On Presale – Alessandro De Crypto Video Review - November 26, 2023