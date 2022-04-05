Lightning Labs raises funding to enable stablecoin transfers through Bitcoin network
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-04-05
Lightning Labs is building infrastructure that would enable users to send money across the world almost instantaneously and at a low cost through the Bitcoin network. The company just raised funding …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)