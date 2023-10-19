Stablecoins and other real-world assets could find their way to Bitcoin following the mainnet alpha launch of Taproot Assets on Bitcoin by Lightning Labs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Lightning Labs releases Taproot Assets alpha, bringing stablecoins to Bitcoin - October 18, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Fast Approaches $29,000 Level – Here are Key Levels to Watch - October 18, 2023
- OKB Optimism Overflows as Prices Peak; However, Bitcoin Minetrix’s Presale Beckons for a Brighter Tomorrow - October 18, 2023