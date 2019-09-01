The capacity of the Lightning Network is decreasing, and the Bitcoin community is once again embroiled in a debate about scaling. But is it as serious as it seems? It’s two steps forward, one …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Bitcoin Price Range Now: Where It Breaks Out, Where It Breaks Down. - September 1, 2019
- Lightning Network Proving Less Electric for Bitcoin Than Promised - September 1, 2019
- Brazil’s leading payment processor begins accepting bitcoin - September 1, 2019