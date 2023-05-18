Litecoin has seen a resurgence this month, jumping 18% since May 8 as traders look for alternative assets to Bitcoin, which has seen an increase in both fees and transactions. More from Fortune: 5 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miami 2023: The Blockchain Platform Already In Compliance with SEC Rules - May 18, 2023
- Litecoin gained nearly 20% over 10 days as traders sought alternatives to surging Bitcoin fees - May 18, 2023
- Bitcoin price analysis: BTC dips to lows of $26,612.11 as selling pressure intensifies - May 18, 2023