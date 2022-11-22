Bitcoin held below $16,000 on Tuesday morning after it breached the threshold for the first time in two years amid further signs of stress at cryptocurrency services group Genesis Trading. Bitcoin fell 2.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Proof Of Resilience: Financial Freedom Through Bitcoin In Africa - November 21, 2022
- Live news updates: Bitcoin holds below $16,000 as Genesis worries deepen crypto gloom - November 21, 2022
- Bitcoin drops to 1-week low, ether slides as FTX collapse ripples through crypto market - November 21, 2022