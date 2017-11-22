Goldman CEO is unsure about bitcoin and it’s future. Facebook to create a portal to allow users to see if they liked Russian pages in response to alleged manipulation of 2016 U.S. presidential election
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Lloyd Blankfein on bitcoin: “I don’t like it. I’m not comfortable with it.” - November 22, 2017
- Sacramento Public Transportation System Hacked: Attacker Demands One Bitcoin Ransom - November 22, 2017
- Gold Fund Joins Bitcoin Frenzy as Bulls See Prices at $10,000 - November 22, 2017