Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has bitcoin on his mind, a day after reports broke that his firm was considering setting up a bitcoin trading operation. The billionaire banker tweeted on Tuesday that he wasn’t completely sure about his stance on the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Lloyd Blankfein says he’s still studying bitcoin, people were also ‘skeptical when paper money displaced gold’ - October 4, 2017
- Japan is poised to become the leading bitcoin market - October 3, 2017
- It Could Take Goldman Sachs Years To Trade Bitcoin - October 3, 2017