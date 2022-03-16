Local firms facilitate property sale using bitcoin, one of the first of its kind in Kentucky
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-03-16
Although increasingly popular across the U.S., the recent sale was one of the first of its kind in Kentucky. And some think the use of bitcoin in real estate transactions could continue to grow.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)