It’s possible that a long-term holder is looking to get out of the market, even with bitcoin prices at around $20,000, which is well off their all-time high of nearly $69,000. Or it might just be that …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Vitalik Buterin Says He’s Worried About Bitcoin Long Term. Here’s Why - September 2, 2022
- Long-Dormant Bitcoin Move at Low Prices, but It’s Probably Nothing - September 2, 2022
- Bitcoin Inches Higher After US Adds 315K Jobs in August - September 2, 2022