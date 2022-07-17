Long term Bitcoin holders not selling their holdings even amidst market plunge
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-17
According to the research carried out by Coinbase, it comes to notice that long term bitcoin investors have actually not sold their holdings even in the current market crisis. It comes to light that; …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)