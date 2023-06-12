While altcoins continue to wade in the puddle of red, Bitcoin showed dominance in the market, with long-term holders and market participants continuing their accumulation of the world’s first-ever …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Unfazed By Crypto Bloodbath Caused By Coinbase And Binance Lawsuits, Data Shows - June 12, 2023
- Bitcoin Evolution Review [2023] Don’t Start Trading On Bitcoin Evolution Platform Before Reading! - June 12, 2023
- Strike Moves to In-House Bitcoin Custody Solution - June 12, 2023