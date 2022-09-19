Bitcoin price dropped to $18,270, but derivatives traders didn’t flinch. Here is why. Bitcoin ( BTC) faced a 9% correction in the early hours of Sept. 19 as the price traded down to $18,270. Even …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Long the Bitcoin bottom, or watch and wait? Bitcoin traders plan their next move - September 19, 2022
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Reaches All-Time Highs, Squeezing Miners’ Profit Margins - September 19, 2022
- Bitcoin Touches 3-Month Low; 1 Year of Bitcoin in El Salvador - September 19, 2022