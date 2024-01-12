Some of the bitcoin ETFs that debuted Thursday are showing wide bid-ask spreads, a sign that they may be struggling to attract interest from investors and professional traders. The bid-ask spread is t
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Wall Street firms block client access to new spot Bitcoin ETFs - January 11, 2024
- Look Out For Wide Spreads on Some Bitcoin ETFs - January 11, 2024
- Cathie Wood Sees Bitcoin Price Reaching $1.5M by 2030 After ETF Approval - January 11, 2024