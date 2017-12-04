After reaching a fresh all-time high yesterday, bitcoin could be losing its upside momentum. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value clocked a high of $11,831 at 20:30 UTC Sunday, but closed below the previous record high of $11,377, according …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Looking Heavy? Bitcoin Eyes Correction After New High - December 4, 2017
- How the Winklevoss twins became the world’s first bitcoin billionaires - December 4, 2017
- The Sun Exchange funds solar installations with micro-investments and bitcoin - December 4, 2017