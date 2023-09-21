After a rigorous testnet period, a new decentralized marketplace for Bitcoin hashpower goes live Sept. 26th on the Arbitrum One network CHICAGO, September 21, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Lumerin Hashpower Marketplace will officially launch on September 26th …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘You made it through winter’: Anthony Scaramucci shares 3 reasons why he’s still bullish on bitcoin - September 21, 2023
- 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Bitcoin Stocks Under $5 With Triple-Digit Upside Potential - September 21, 2023
- Lumerin Hashpower Marketplace Launches, Delivering Peer-to-Peer Trading of Bitcoin Mining Capacity - September 21, 2023